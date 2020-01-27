Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fifth U.S. Coronavirus Patient Confirmed In Arizona

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Fifth U.S. Coronavirus Patient Confirmed In Arizona

Fifth U.S. Coronavirus Patient Confirmed In Arizona

Similar to the other American cases, officials say the patient in Arizona had recently returned from traveling to Wuhan, China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona [Video]CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona The Center for Disease Control's latest confirmation brings the total number of U.S. cases to five. The patient has been described as "a member of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

New strain of coronavirus in the Valley [Video]New strain of coronavirus in the Valley

The patient is confirmed to be member of ASU community.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.