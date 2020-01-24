Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Takes Stand

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Takes Stand

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Takes Stand

Mimi Haleyi says she turned down Harvey Weinstein's advances back in 2006, telling him she'd heard he had a "terrible reputation with women," but he then allegedly forced himself on her.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Production Assistant Whose Claims Prompted Charges Expected On Stand

Weinstein, 67, is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on the former production assistant and...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Harvey Weinstein accuser details her alleged assault in court: 'I'm being raped'

At times sobbing, former production assistant Mimi Haleyi told jurors Monday at Harvey Weinstein's...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tshequine

Tor RT @USATODAY: A former production assistant told jurors at Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial how she tried to fight off the former movie… 3 minutes ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY A former production assistant told jurors at Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial how she tried to fight off the for… https://t.co/wdekVQIX24 10 minutes ago

CapLiHellsing

💋Captain Li Hellsing ☠️ RT @THR: “I was just crying 'No.'" Mimi Haleyi, a former 'Project Runway' production assistant who is one of the two women mentioned in Har… 10 minutes ago

stc11stc

Scott Conway RT @DEADLINE: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former ‘Project Runway’ PA Mimi Haleyi Testifies About Sexual Assault Claim https://t.co/xj2RiDGAOg h… 12 minutes ago

tari1231

Tari Thomason RT @NYDailyNews: Mimi Haley, a former production assistant, broke into tears as she told a Manhattan jury how Harvey Weinstein sexually ass… 12 minutes ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News Mimi Haley, a former production assistant, broke into tears as she told a Manhattan jury how Harvey Weinstein sexua… https://t.co/4D16ULCPIK 20 minutes ago

chrispilz

Chris PIlz Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former ‘Project Runway’ PA Mimi Haleyi Testifies About Sexual Assault Claim https://t.co/Z2ooYWQdFw via @Deadline 27 minutes ago

PrayingGrand

Ruby Bozeman Davis RT @USRealityCheck: A former movie production assistant took the stand Monday to testify at the New York City trial of disgraced Hollywood… 31 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial [Video]Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by the former Hollywood..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Weinstein: Rosie Perez Backs Up Sciorra Account [Video]Weinstein: Rosie Perez Backs Up Sciorra Account

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who said she was raped by..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.