Celebrities React To Kobe Bryant's Death

Celebrities React To Kobe Bryant's Death

Celebrities React To Kobe Bryant's Death

The stars are grieving the loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his teen daughter Gianna.
Basketball: Shattered NBA superstar LeBron James reacts to Kobe Bryant's death

The world has reacted with an outpouring of grief following shocking news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Kobe Bryant tributes across United States

Members of the public and celebrities reacted in shock to the death of basketball star Kobe Bryant.
BBC News - Published


PATRICRUZLOPEZ

PATRICIA CRUZ LOPEZ RT @BazBam: “The world weeps for #KobeBryant .”His death reverberates beyond sports, reports ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ https://t.co/8u6RrEvAJf 10 minutes ago

K102

K102 Celebrities, Athletes, and More React to the Death of Kobe Bryant https://t.co/XDj6lVBfaN 21 minutes ago

romneyobama

Romney Vs Obama Barack Obama, Chrissy Teigen, and Other Celebrities React to Kobe Bryant's Death - Vogue https://t.co/y8jLykfpKE 29 minutes ago

MichaelWDew

Michael W. Dew RT @washingtonpost: Kobe Bryant death reverberates beyond sports https://t.co/uz7jLkOtjb 47 minutes ago

WNCN

CBS 17 The NBA legend, his daughter and the seven other people aboard the chopper were on their way to a basketball game w… https://t.co/PVJlf5Vx6y 1 hour ago

Wonderwall

Wonderwall CELEBRITIES REACT TO THE DEATH OF KOBE BRYANT AND HIS DAUGHTER GIANNA https://t.co/ZSXv3BIIdt 1 hour ago

allisonnmann

Allison Mann RT @PostSports: Monday's @washingtonpost front and @PostSports front Read: @kentbabb: https://t.co/0UYkRvbdPn @JerryBrewer: https://t.co/a… 1 hour ago

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @extratv: “This is the truth that rings out the loudest... family is what matters the most.” 🙏 @JLo is reflecting on the death of #KobeB… 1 hour ago


Sixers General Manager Elton Brand Comments On Tragic Death Of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant [Video]Sixers General Manager Elton Brand Comments On Tragic Death Of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

Elton Brand spoke to the media on Monday afternoon.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:27Published

'He Will Be Sorely Missed': Will Ferrell Reacts to Death of Kobe Bryant [Video]"He Will Be Sorely Missed": Will Ferrell Reacts to Death of Kobe Bryant

Will Ferrell shared his thoughts on the death of Kobe Bryant

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:27Published

