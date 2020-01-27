Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Are Manchester United The WORST Run Club In The Premier League?! | #SundayVibes

Are Manchester United The WORST Run Club In The Premier League?! | #SundayVibes

Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 40:16s - Published < > Embed
Are Manchester United The WORST Run Club In The Premier League?! | #SundayVibes

Are Manchester United The WORST Run Club In The Premier League?! | #SundayVibes

With Manchester United yet in another crisis are they now the worst run club in the Premier League?!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bernardo Silva: Manchester City can still have best ever season

Manchester City can still shrug off their lacklustre Premier League title defence and enjoy the best...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Rio Ferdinand EXCLUSIVE: Top four still ‘up for grabs’ for Manchester United thanks to Chelsea and Tottenham slip ups

Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United have Chelsea and Tottenham to thank for still being in the hunt...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ohmpiyawat

Stereotype RT @Football__Tweet: Carlos Tevez: 🗣 "At Manchester United training, everybody, even the worst player, showed up in a Ferrari. I turned up… 3 hours ago

7Cantona87

Seb Daron RT @DuncanCastles: Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Manchester United currently 7th in the Premier League, a point behind promoted Sheffield United. O… 6 hours ago

Ssila_M

Mr. Calculated Sums @TheBlues___ With the recent uploads i think am not the only one with Manchester united as my worst club 2 days ago

IsabellaAdam7

Isabella Adam @realmadriden @MarceloM12 @tiktok_us This club has the worst management. You can’t even wish the man with the most… https://t.co/6ao40wXnDw 4 days ago

LeBronJamesFT

LeBronLFC @UtdAlii When we had the worst american owners in Hicks&Gillet atleast they bought the club with their own money an… https://t.co/FkCdEjH6ug 4 days ago

UtdEssam

Essam 🔰 RT @talkSPORT: "Solskjaer is no tactical genius." "Anybody with half a brain could do what he's doing, deliver good news." "The worst thi… 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Romesh Ranganathan on the Perils of Supporting Arsenal 😅 | Why I Love This Game with Patrice Evra [Video]Romesh Ranganathan on the Perils of Supporting Arsenal 😅 | Why I Love This Game with Patrice Evra

Romesh Ranganathan tells us the ups and downs of every diehard Arsenal fan in Why I Love This Game. He recounts his club playing against Patrice's United, and how his father would deal with their..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 32:44Published

Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City [Video]Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola does not believe Lionel Messi will ever leave Barcelona amid rumours of a switch to Manchester City. The Argentina playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this week..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.