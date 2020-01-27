Camila Cabello wears $2 million collar necklace to the Grammy Awards

Camila Cabello wears $2 million collar necklace to the Grammy Awards The pop star wowed on the red carpet outside the Staples Center, where she was seen sporting a Versace gown with jewels by Le Vian.

The brunette beauty also donned a $2 million collar necklace featuring 64 carats of diamonds for the special occasion, according The Hollywood Reporter.

During the annual bash, Camila paid tribute to her father by performing 'First Man' in front of the star-studded audience in Los Angeles.

As she was singing the track, Camila walked into the crowd to hold hands with her father, who was sat among the audience.