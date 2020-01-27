Global  

Dan Schachner Chats About Animal Planet's Adorable Annual Event, "Puppy Bowl XVI"

Dan Schachner Chats About Animal Planet's Adorable Annual Event, 'Puppy Bowl XVI'

Dan Schachner Chats About Animal Planet's Adorable Annual Event, "Puppy Bowl XVI"

The pup players are back and ready for non-stop all football action for "Puppy Bowl XVI," television’s cutest sports competition and original TV adoption event.

To celebrate 16 years of incredible adoption stories and tail wagging touchdowns, this year's Puppy Bowl unleashes more puppy players than ever before in all-new new team colors.

Returning for his ninth year as "Puppy Bowl Ruferee" is Dan Schachner.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
