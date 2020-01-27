Global  

Celebrities Reflect on Kobe Bryant's Death on the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

Celebrities Reflect on Kobe Bryant's Death on the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

Cheddar's Alyssa Smith was live at the red carpet during the 2020 Grammys at the Staples Center in Los Angeles where attendees reacted to the death of L.A.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
