Don't Overreact to Coronavirus, Says World Travel & Tourism Council CEO

Don't Overreact to Coronavirus, Says World Travel & Tourism Council CEO

Don't Overreact to Coronavirus, Says World Travel & Tourism Council CEO

Gloria Guevara Manzo, CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council, urges would-be travelers not to panic due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.
