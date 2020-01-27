Global  

Aerosmith Announces 50th Anniversary Concert in Boston

Aerosmith Announces 50th Anniversary Concert in Boston The band will perform at Fenway Park on September 18.

The group began a Las Vegas residency in September of last year, which will run through June 2020.

They will also tour Europe before returning to their hometown.

The band performed at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, reuniting with Run-D.M.C.

For ‘Walk This Way.’ Tickets for the Fenway Park show will go on sale January 31.
