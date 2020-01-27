Lizzo Says Her Priorities Have 'Shifted' After Kobe Bryant's Death

Lizzo Says Her Priorities Have 'Shifted' After Kobe Bryant's Death She paid tribute to the NBA legend during the Grammy Awards, where she won three awards, including best pop solo performance, best urban contemporary album and best traditional R&B performance.

Lizzo, at the Grammys Lizzo subsequently urged her fellow artists to make "music that moves people again, that liberates people".

During the awards show, Alicia Keys also paid tribute to a number of the high-profile female stars who attended the award show.