Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lizzo Says Her Priorities Have 'Shifted' After Kobe Bryant's Death

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Lizzo Says Her Priorities Have 'Shifted' After Kobe Bryant's Death

Lizzo Says Her Priorities Have 'Shifted' After Kobe Bryant's Death

Lizzo Says Her Priorities Have 'Shifted' After Kobe Bryant's Death She paid tribute to the NBA legend during the Grammy Awards, where she won three awards, including best pop solo performance, best urban contemporary album and best traditional R&B performance.

Lizzo, at the Grammys Lizzo subsequently urged her fellow artists to make "music that moves people again, that liberates people".

During the awards show, Alicia Keys also paid tribute to a number of the high-profile female stars who attended the award show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lizzo says her priorities have 'shifted' after Kobe Bryant's death


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaFrance 24Reuters


Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X take early Grammy awards

R&B singer Lizzo and country rapper Lil Nas X got off to a winning start at the Grammy Awards on...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Lizzo Says Her Priorities Have 'Shifted' After Kobe Bryant's Death @Lizzo, at the Grammys Lizzo subsequently urged… https://t.co/85Uub1Xc5l 2 minutes ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Lizzo says her priorities have 'shifted' after Kobe Bryant's death - Lizzo says Kobe Bryant's death has given her a… https://t.co/2KecQ3yEx5 3 hours ago

StLouisAmerican

St. Louis American Lizzo says her priorities have 'shifted' after Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/U0TR8NWeg7 https://t.co/xc0lPIKBcy 5 hours ago

all4women

All4Women.co.za It really makes you put your life into perspective... https://t.co/l2XUJnfMy1 9 hours ago

GLAMOUR_sa

GLAMOUR South Africa @lizzo says her priorities have 'shifted' after Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/LKxXtJrlAu https://t.co/4AAkD2ogrv 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lizzo says her priorities have 'shifted' after Kobe Bryant's death [Video]Lizzo says her priorities have 'shifted' after Kobe Bryant's death

According to Lizzo, Kobe Bryant's death has given her a new perspective on her own struggles.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.