President's Legal Team Takes Center Stage In Impeachment Hearings

President's Legal Team Takes Center Stage In Impeachment Hearings

President's Legal Team Takes Center Stage In Impeachment Hearings

President Donald Trump responded to allegations made in a new book by his former national security advisor, John Bolton.

CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
2nd Day Of Opening Presentations From President's Legal Team In Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]2nd Day Of Opening Presentations From President's Legal Team In Senate Impeachment Trial

CBS4's Skyler Henry has the details from Capitol Hill.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:27Published

Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump [Video]Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump

Mike Purpura, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team defending him in the Senate impeachment trial, said the House managers' evidence presented against Trump actually "exonerate" him.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published

