Coronavirus Continues To Quickly Spread, Especially In China STUDENTS TRAVELED THROUGHWUHAN, GROUND ZERO FOR THEVIRUS.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL IS HERE WITH MORE ON THEVIRUS THAT CONTINUES TO SPREADQUICKLY ESPECIALLY THERE INCHINA.HERE IN THE UNITED STATESHEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THERE ISNO EVIDENCE, THAT IT IS REALLYSPREADING HERE.THAT IS VERY IMPORTANTDISTINCTION.YOU KNOW THESE POSSIBLE CASESTHAT KEEP POPPING UP, THEY AREABOUT CORONA VIRUS HAS THESAME SYMPTOMS AS THE FLU BUTTHE CONFIRMED PATIENTS SO FARHAVE ALL TRAVELED TO CHINA CDCSAYS 110 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY,UNDER INVESTIGATION FORPOTENTIAL CASES, AND THEY AREIN 26 DIFFERENT STATES.THEY SAY THAT THE RISK FORINFECTION IS LOW, BUT THEY AREEXPECTING MORE CASES TO POPUP.FEDERAL HEALTH OFFICIALSSAY NUMBER OF CORONA VIRUSCASES HERE IN THE U.S. REMAINSAT FIVE.THOSE CASES HAVE BEEN REPORTEDIN TRAVELERS, FROM CHINA INFOUR STATES.HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE ALSOKEEPING AN EYE ON 110 PEOPLE,IN MORE THAN TWO DOZEN STATESFOR POTENTIAL CASES.WE ARE LOOKING VERY HARD.THERE HAVE BEEN MANY TRAVELERSTHAT HAVE COME BACK FROM CHINAAND SO THERE IS EVERYANTICIPATION THAT MORE CASESWILL BE DIAGNOSED BUT WILL BETAKEN CARE OF APPROPRIATELY.OUTBREAK OF THIS NEW CORONAVIRUS STARTED IN CHINAAMERICAN 2800 PEOPLE HAVE BEENINFECT SO FAR, MORE THAN 80HAVE DIED.OUTBREAK HAS PROMPTEDSCREENINGS AT FIVE MAJORAIRPORTS IN THE UNITED STATES,OF 2400 PEOPLE TRAVELING FROMTHE AREA HAVE BEEN EVALUATEDAND AGENCY'S CONSIDERINGBROADEN SCREENING.SYMPTOMS, MAY INCLUDE RUNNYNOSE, HEADACHE, COUGH, SORETHROAT AND FEVER.INCUBATION PERIOD IS THETIME FROM EXPOSURE TO THE TIMETHAT YOU BECOME SICK AND THATPERIOD BRINGS US FROM ABOUTTWO DAYS TO UP TO 14, PERHAPSAN AVERAGE OF 10, AND WE'RELEARNING MORE ABOUT THAT ASTIME GOES ON.REPORTER: ZACHARY, ANEUROLOGIST AT PHILADELPHIA'SUNIVERSITY OF THE SCIENCES SAYCORONA VIRUS SYMPTOMS ARE VERYSIMILAR TO THE FLU ANDINFLUENZA IS A MUCH BIGGERTHREAT TO AMERICANS RIGHT NOW.I WOULD BE MORE WORRIEDABOUT THE FLU, FLU IS ALREADYHERE.PEOPLE GET THE FLU EVERY YEAR.CAUSE TENSE OF THOUSANDS OFDEATHS.REPORTER: THEY HAVE CDCDEVELOPED A TEST TO DIAGNOSISCORONA VIRUS AND NOW WORKINGTO HAVE STATES GET TESTINGKITS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.NOW FEDERAL HEALTH OFFICIALSSAY IT APPEARS THAT THE VIRUSSURVIVES JUST HOURS ONSURFACES, SO, THERE IS LOW TONO RISK THAT CORONA VIRUS CANSPREAD FROM PRODUCTS, ORPACKAGES SHIPPED FROMOVERSEAS.LOTS OF FRONT ON THIS.YES.REPORTER: AT THIS POINT THERISK RIGHT HERE IS VERY LOW.