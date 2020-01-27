Global  

U.S. Attorney: Prince Andrew Not Cooperative In Epstein Case

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:55s
Britain's Prince Andrew is allegedly refusing to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors investigating the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case.

CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
