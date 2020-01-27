Global  

Holocaust remembrance

Today marks the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.
Holocaust Remembrance Day At UN – OpEd

Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day at the U.N., an annual event that mobilizes public awareness of...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesJerusalem PosteuronewsUSATODAY.com


'Never again': Pope Francis calls for prayer on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Vatican City, Jan 27, 2020 / 04:30 am (CNA).- Pope Francis has asked for people to spend a moment in...
CNA - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostSeattle Times



donale1

Don S RT @KamalaHarris: Today marks Holocaust Remembrance Day and 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz. As we remember the six million Jews… 2 seconds ago

danv5

DAN V RT @RepAdamSchiff: On Holocaust Remembrance Day, we remember the six million Jews and other victims of Nazism. We honor their memories by… 3 seconds ago

sheldico

Picard Ferengi episodes @FinCentrix @panzeh @kjdevocht @ElCapitanMarve1 @but_rly_tho @JasonSCampbell Do you listen to a lot of "live" peopl… https://t.co/dnYrajVGdL 3 seconds ago

stray_hyrax

はぐれハイラックス RT @RoyalFamily: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, @KensingtonRoyal, this afternoon attended the UK #HolocaustMemorialDay Ceremony in Lond… 5 seconds ago

cohen481

Rabbi YD Cohen UN NGO (ECOSOC) In UN HQ GA hall. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp. As… https://t.co/i5NjoXpfow 6 seconds ago

hidehunt1

🇺🇸Déplorable Heidi ™🦞 RT @MaryMargaretTK: National Holocaust Remembrance Day Let us not forget what hatred can make us become. Let us not forget what Socialism… 6 seconds ago

omar__almodovar

Omar Almodóvar🇺🇸🇪🇸 RT @realDonaldTrump: On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we remember the millions of precious souls who perished as a result of the… 7 seconds ago

xchaxchaxcha

xchararat | i DECIDE RT @wolraich: It's shamefully ironic that SCOTUS greenlit the "public charge" rule on Holocaust Remembrance Day. The same rule was used to… 7 seconds ago


A Holocaust Survivor's Story Of Hope And Remembrance [Video]A Holocaust Survivor's Story Of Hope And Remembrance

On the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation, CBS 2's Vince Gerasole has the story of one survivor, her harrowing memories of that time and what happened to her family.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:30Published

‘Leave history research to historians, not politicians': Israeli President in Auschwitz [Video]‘Leave history research to historians, not politicians': Israeli President in Auschwitz

The presidents of Israel and Poland call for the end of historical revisionism on Holocasut memorial day, after Vladimir Putin's latest comments regarding World War II. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

