Survivors Mark 75th Anniversary Of Auschwitz Liberation

Survivors Mark 75th Anniversary Of Auschwitz Liberation

The death camp in Poland was one of the most notorious set up by Germany during WWII.

CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation: Testifying till their last breath

More than 200 survivors of Auschwitz-Birkenau and other Nazi camps are expected to attend the...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Denver PostNewsdayHaaretzUSATODAY.comRIA Nov.


Holocaust Memorial Day: World leaders and survivors mark 70th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation with calls to defeat antisemitism

Presidents of Israel, Germany and Poland gather at infamous death camp to honour survivors and...
Independent - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comFrance 24Denver PostNewsdayHaaretzRIA Nov.



Tweets about this

RayRobid

Ray Robidoux RT @QuickTake: @AuschwitzMuseum Auschwitz survivors mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camp #HolocaustMemoria… 2 minutes ago

Holly1ForTrump

Lady Holly 4Trump (K) ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @LauraMcF76: Holocaust survivors and representatives of governments from around the world are gathering in at the Auschwitz concentrati… 2 minutes ago

JEEPfamilyUSMC

⭐USMC*VET⭐FromDARKNESStoLIGHT⭐TOGETHERweWIN⭐UNITE⭐ RT @BreitbartNews: Never Forget: Holocaust survivors are gathering in at the Auschwitz concentration camp Monday to mark the 75th anniversa… 3 minutes ago

WXOW

WXOW News 19 Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp have gathered today to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation o… https://t.co/e9x9R2IJj0 8 minutes ago

CrazyBigBoy1

No Longer Crazy RT @SkyNews: Survivors return to Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp to mark the 75th anniversary of its liberation https://t.co/2O8ZpsrF5N 8 minutes ago

carreno_ibarra

astrid esperanza carreño ibarra RT @DrATesta: Survivors of the #Holocaust will be joined by world leaders and dignitaries including the Duchess of Cornwall and the Mayor o… 8 minutes ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy Holocaust survivors mark 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation https://t.co/ksmspFWL4a https://t.co/aj1DUQgBfV 13 minutes ago

alisan_uk

Alisan 📖 Holocaust survivors mark 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation https://t.co/tGsQQhke9x https://t.co/frjbiA8SFR 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Survivors mark 75 years since Auschwitz liberation [Video]Survivors mark 75 years since Auschwitz liberation

Around 200 survivors of the Nazi extermination camp gathered to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its liberation.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:40Published

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Holocaust survivors [Video]Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Holocaust survivors

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Holocaust survivors ahead of the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in London. The event also marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:44Published

