Never give never give up... be kind... and forgive.

That's what late holocaust survivor -- eva kor -- taught us.

Now... those lessons are being passed down to a new generation thanks to a new program.

Candles holocaust museum in terre haute is offering the "create to care craft program."

This month... kids are making calendars and thinking about ways they can be kind and helpful to others.

Each month... a new craft will focus on a new lesson.

From kindness... to teamwork... to finding purpose -- the goal of the program is to plant seeds in young hearts so they can make the world a better place.

"we have to start to understand that it's the differences that make it a unique world to live in, and not the differences that cause reason for hate."

This program is included in the museum's general admission price.

Indiana governor eric holcomb has proclaimed monday, january 27th "eva kor education day."

Monday also marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of auschwitz.

Kor shared her message of forgiveness for many years.

Those at the candles holocaust museum -- which kor founded with her sister miriam -- say they will continue to share her story.

Teachers across the valley plan to