'Sorely missed': Kansas Citians reflect on Kobe Bryant's passing

FORECAST:TONIGHT: CLOUDY ANDCOLD, MORE FREEZINGFOG IS POSSIBLE WITHLOWS AROUND 30.TUESDAY: LOW OVERCASTWITH MORNING FREEZINGFOG POSSIBLE.

HIGHS 30-35.TUESDAY NIGHT-WEDNESDAY: A CHANCEOF SNOW AFTERMIDNIGHT INTO EARLYWEDNESDAY WITH LOWS25-30 AND HIGHS 30-35.

ADUSTING TO 1" ISPOSSIBLE.MEMORIALS GROWINGACROSS THE COUNTRY --TO HONOR KOBE BRYANTAND HIS DAUGHTER AFTERBOTH DIED IN AHELICOPTER CRASH.STREAKS OF PURPE ANDGOLD CAN BE SEEN HEREIN THE METRO AS WELL,41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ JOINS US LIVE-- AS YOUNG ATHLETESARE MOURNING THE LOSSOF AN ICON.ANDRES.SEVERAL BASKETBALLPRACTICES UNDERWAYHERE AT DRIVE 5, ATRAINING FACILITY.AS YOU CAN IMAGINE THESUDDEN PASSING OF KOBEBRYANT IS HITTING A LOTOF FOLKS HARD.LJ GOOLSBY/ KC RUN GMC,PROGRAM DIRECTOR AND HEADCOACHyou don't think it's real at thetime you hear about it.MANY FOLKS CONTINUE TOREEL FROM THE DEATH OFKOBE BRYANT.LJ GOOLSBY/ KC RUN GMC,PROGRAM DIRECTOR AND HEADCOACHhe's such a hero to so manyplayers that were out therenowadays and so many kidslooked up to him, even adults,you know, from a standpointof a basketball playerAS HEAD COACH OF "K-CRUN G-M-C", L-J GOOLSBYHAS TRAINED SEVERALHIGH-PROFILE STUDENTATHLETES.LJ GOOLSBY/ KC RUN GMC,PROGRAM DIRECTOR AND HEADCOACHthere are guys in college rightnow that are wearing number24 because they looked up tokobe, a couple of our formerplayers i know just off the topof my head mitch palek andjeremiah robison, one isplaying at villanova, one is atcreighton, both of those guyswere huge kobe fansSOME OF HIS YOUNGPLAYERS SOUGHT TOEMULATE KOBE'SCOMPETITIVE SPIRIT.LJ GOOLSBY/ KC RUN GMC,PROGRAM DIRECTOR AND HEADCOACHit's a mindset with kobe, hetalked about it all the timejustbeing focused in the moment,want to out work whoever hewas going to go up against ona consistent basis and youknow, he went out on thecourt and he did that night inand night outSCOOTER CHRISTENSENWITH THE HARLEMGLOBETROTTERS METKOBE AT AN N-B-A ALL-STAR CELEBRITY GAMESCOOTERCHRISTENSEN/HARLEMGLOBETROTTERSoff the court man, he was, inmy eyes, the closest thing tomichael jordan, you know, andthe way that he inspiredeverybody just to be betterand, you know, in not only inbasketball just in all facets ofyour lifeIN HIS LIFETIME KOBECHAMPIONED GIVING BACKTO THE COMMUNITY JUSTLIKE SCOOTER DID TODAYAT THE RONALDMCDONALD HOUSE.SCOOTERCHRISTENSEN/HARLEMGLOBETROTTERSyou know, the globetrotters isalways about putting smileson other faces.

And in this thebest gift that we that we feelthat we always can give to ourfansLJ GOOLSBY/ KC RUN GMC,PROGRAM DIRECTOR AND HEADCOACHjust overall for kobe, he wasdoing so many things on thegirls side of basketball nowsince he's been retired thatwas really starting to take offand he's going to be sorelymissedSOME INSTITUTIONSAROUND THE AREA AREPAYING TRIBUTE TO KOBE.LAST NIGHT THESILVERSTEIN EYECENTERS ARENA WAS LITIN PURPLE AND GOLD INHIS HONOR.LIVE IN OVERLAND PARK.ANDRES GUTIERREZ 41ACTION NEW