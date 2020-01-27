|
NTSB Focusing On Weather And Fog In Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash Investigation
Danya Bacchus reports on continuing investigation into the cause of the fatal helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant (1-27-2020)
