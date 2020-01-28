True Data Makes Agencies ‘Thoughtful’: Proof’s Tran

The history of media buying may have involved rough guesstimates of consumers' activity.

But new software that can provide exact intelligence on audiences' behavior is giving ad agencies super-powers to be more "thoughtful" about how they reach people.

That is according to Ly Tran, chief media officer of Proof Advertising, an Austin-based ad agency.

In this video interview with Beet.TV, she talks about how automatic content recognition (ACR) run on devices like smart TVs by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is arming agencies with new intelligence.

"OEMs (are) sitting on a lot of data that is making us more smart," she says.

"The fact that the industry is still - for 50, 60 years - relying on Nielsen data (and a) small panel, and that's where we're buying TV, (it) blows my mind.

"(It) will help us be more thoughtful to consumers when we're trying to connect with them.

"Samsung can tell us more information than Nielsen can.

We trust the data more." Thoughtfulness is key because Tran thinks brands are "the uninvited guests in consumers' bedrooms or living rooms or phones".

She wants to see consumers get fewer, more relevant ads - something is going to require better, more accurate intelligence on their real behavior.

