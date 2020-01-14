Global  

Financial Focus: Stock market, US Jobs, tax season

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Experts are saying the US Job market may have hit its peak.

Just as many American companies are reporting job decreases as are reporting job increases.

The IRS is now accepting tax returns and more tax file services are taking part in free file if your income is under $69,000.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.
