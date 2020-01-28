Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US Marshals involved in shooting in Las Vegas

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
US Marshals involved in shooting in Las Vegas

US Marshals involved in shooting in Las Vegas

US Marshal deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting near Wynn and Viking Roads.

They were tracking a fugitive from Washington State to Nevada when the shooting took place.

When the deputies went to make contact with the suspect they say he tried to flee in a truck and rammed their vehicles multiple times.

At that point deputies opened fire on the suspect vehicle.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ValeriaPope1961

Valeria Pope RT @KTNV: US Marshals involved in shooting in Las Vegas. https://t.co/5qZEfyuiR5 7 minutes ago

H0llyw00d702

Toneloc RT @FOX5Vegas: UPDATE: A member of the U.S. Marshals Service was involved in a shooting west of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday night, a spok… 44 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary US Marshals Service involved in shooting near Las Vegas Strip - https://t.co/31MbkBZpl7 #LatestComments 1 hour ago

KTNV

KTNV Action News US Marshals involved in shooting in Las Vegas. https://t.co/5qZEfyuiR5 2 hours ago

NoLeftTurn1

No Left Turn 🇺🇸 RT @KTNV: UPDATE: Las Vegas police on scene near Wynn & Viking Roads where they say US Marshals were involved in a shooting. Please avoid t… 3 hours ago

KTNV

KTNV Action News UPDATE: Las Vegas police on scene near Wynn & Viking Roads where they say US Marshals were involved in a shooting.… https://t.co/DqhYbNlOMk 3 hours ago

sabrina_schnur

Sabrina Schnur RT @alexis_egeland: A detective with the U.S. Marshals Service was involved with an officer-involved shooting at the Viridian Apartments, j… 3 hours ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas UPDATE: A member of the U.S. Marshals Service was involved in a shooting west of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday nigh… https://t.co/xAlbkp53kd 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.