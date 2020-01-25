CAA protests: BJP MPs spew venom, from 'goli maaro' to fears of 'assault' | OneIndia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:44s - Published < > Embed
CAA protests: BJP MPs spew venom, from 'goli maaro' to fears of 'assault' | OneIndia News
BJP leaders spew venom over anti-CAA protestors, Anurag Thakur defends 'goli maaro' chant, Refugees applying for citizenship under CAA will have to show religion proof, EU distances itself from lawmakers' anti-CAA move, Death toll rises to 106 in China's Coronavirus outbreak and more news
As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Shaheen Bagh has become a political rallying point. As protesters have been on a sit in at Shaheen Bagh for weeks now with no question of clearing up the area,..
RAHUL HITS OUT AT MODI, SHAH OVER KOREGAON-BHIMA CASE GIVEN TO NIA, OMAR ABDULLAH'S PICTURE SURFACES, BEARDED LOOK BEYONd RECOGNITION,IN A FIRST, KERALA OPPOSITION LEADER WANTS GOVERNOR RECALLED OVER..