Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

CAA protests: BJP MPs spew venom, from 'goli maaro' to fears of 'assault' | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:44s - Published < > Embed
CAA protests: BJP MPs spew venom, from 'goli maaro' to fears of 'assault' | OneIndia News

CAA protests: BJP MPs spew venom, from 'goli maaro' to fears of 'assault' | OneIndia News

BJP leaders spew venom over anti-CAA protestors, Anurag Thakur defends 'goli maaro' chant, Refugees applying for citizenship under CAA will have to show religion proof, EU distances itself from lawmakers' anti-CAA move, Death toll rises to 106 in China's Coronavirus outbreak and more news
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi Assembly elections: Shaheen Bagh to determine who wins, loses? | OneIndia News [Video]Delhi Assembly elections: Shaheen Bagh to determine who wins, loses? | OneIndia News

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Shaheen Bagh has become a political rallying point. As protesters have been on a sit in at Shaheen Bagh for weeks now with no question of clearing up the area,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:07Published

Bhima-Koregaon Case: Rahul hits out at PM Modi, Shah over case given to NIA | OneIndia News [Video]Bhima-Koregaon Case: Rahul hits out at PM Modi, Shah over case given to NIA | OneIndia News

RAHUL HITS OUT AT MODI, SHAH OVER KOREGAON-BHIMA CASE GIVEN TO NIA, OMAR ABDULLAH'S PICTURE SURFACES, BEARDED LOOK BEYONd RECOGNITION,IN A FIRST, KERALA OPPOSITION LEADER WANTS GOVERNOR RECALLED OVER..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.