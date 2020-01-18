Global  

Ken Starr: This is the 'age of impeachment'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Independent counsel Ken Starr on Monday as part of his defense of the president during Trump&apos;s Senate trial said impeachment has been overutilized in modern history as a political weapon.
Twitter Absolutely Stunned By Ken Starr Bemoaning ‘The Age of Impeachment’: ‘BEYOND RICH’ From Man Who Led Clinton Probe

*Donald Trump's* impeachment trial resumed this week with an address from the president's attorney,...
Mediaite - Published

Day 6 of Trump’s Trial: The ‘Deny Everything’ Defense

Ken Starr — yes, Ken Starr — wonders how America has arrived at the “age of impeachment.”
NYTimes.com - Published


Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team [Video]Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team

The team is expected to include Ken Starr, Robert Ray, Pam Bondi, Jay Sekulow, Jane Raskin and Pat Cipollone.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

