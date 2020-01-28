Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ten-foot-long sand art tribute in India dedicated to late basketball star Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Ten-foot-long sand art tribute in India dedicated to late basketball star Kobe Bryant

Ten-foot-long sand art tribute in India dedicated to late basketball star Kobe Bryant

A sand artist in Puri, India, has created a ten-foot-long tribute to Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Patnaik, the artist, used five tons of sand and took around four hours to complete the sculpture which included the message "we will miss you".

This footage was filmed on January 27.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Timberlake adds beautiful tribute to pal Kobe Bryant [Video]Justin Timberlake adds beautiful tribute to pal Kobe Bryant

Justin Timberlake has joined the famous friends and fans of Kobe Bryant who have paid tribute to the basketball legend following his death on Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Weather a possible factor in Bryant crash [Video]Weather a possible factor in Bryant crash

Investigators are looking into weather conditions on the day of the helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, and eight other people. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.