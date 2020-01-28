Haddonfield Middle School Students Pay Tribute To Fallen Legend Kobe Bryant 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:48s - Published Ms. Argano's 6th-grade math class paid tribute to the local NBA icon. Ms. Argano's 6th-grade math class paid tribute to the local NBA icon.

Haddonfield Middle School Students Pay Tribute To Fallen Legend Kobe Bryant WANT TO BE DETROIT.THANKS, DI, APPRECIATE IT.SEE YOU TOMORROW.ALL RIGHT, YOU GOT IT, GUYSYOU.DIDN'T HAVE TO PERSONALLYKNOW KOBE BRYANT TO BEAFFECTED BOO I HIS DEAD.YESTERDAY STUDENT ATHADDONFIELD SCHOOL PAIDTRIBUTE TO THE LEGEND.♪ ♪THAT IS THE SIXTH GRADEMEAT CLASS CAME UP WITH THEIDEA OF TOSSING THEIR PAPEKNOWS THE TRASH BASKET YELLINGKOBE, AT PRECISELY 8:24, ANDAGAIN AT 2:48, OF COURSE, ATRIBUTE TO KOBE'S NUMBERS WITHTHE LAKERS, EIGHT AND 24.SO MANY KIDS USED TO DO,





