Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Haddonfield Middle School Students Pay Tribute To Fallen Legend Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Haddonfield Middle School Students Pay Tribute To Fallen Legend Kobe BryantMs. Argano's 6th-grade math class paid tribute to the local NBA icon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Haddonfield Middle School Students Pay Tribute To Fallen Legend Kobe Bryant

WANT TO BE DETROIT.THANKS, DI, APPRECIATE IT.SEE YOU TOMORROW.ALL RIGHT, YOU GOT IT, GUYSYOU.DIDN'T HAVE TO PERSONALLYKNOW KOBE BRYANT TO BEAFFECTED BOO I HIS DEAD.YESTERDAY STUDENT ATHADDONFIELD SCHOOL PAIDTRIBUTE TO THE LEGEND.♪ ♪THAT IS THE SIXTH GRADEMEAT CLASS CAME UP WITH THEIDEA OF TOSSING THEIR PAPEKNOWS THE TRASH BASKET YELLINGKOBE, AT PRECISELY 8:24, ANDAGAIN AT 2:48, OF COURSE, ATRIBUTE TO KOBE'S NUMBERS WITHTHE LAKERS, EIGHT AND 24.SO MANY KIDS USED TO DO,



Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant mourned by Lower Merion, his former high school

Kobe Bryant is being remembered as a living legend in the Philadelphia suburb where he first noticed...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Snoop Dogg signs Kobe Bryant petition to change NBA logo to honour late star [Video]Snoop Dogg signs Kobe Bryant petition to change NBA logo to honour late star

Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and more are supporting a petition to change the NBA logo to honour Kobe Bryant following his tragic death over the weekend.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published

Kylie Jenner used helicopter involved in Kobe Bryant's death [Video]Kylie Jenner used helicopter involved in Kobe Bryant's death

Kylie Jenner has revealed she often used the helicopter basketball legend Kobe Bryant was travelling in when he died on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.