Helicopters Hover Over Kobe Bryant Crash Scene

Helicopters Hover Over Kobe Bryant Crash Scene

Occurred on January 26, 2020 / Calabasas, California, USA Info from Licensor: "I was doing a long-distance run preparing for the 2020 LA Marathon.

While on my run I noticed a couple of helicopters.

A few minutes following, I received a telephone call from my girlfriend and she while crying expressed that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash.

I was shocked hearing that and currently being in Calabasas.

I stopped my run to seek out what the helicopters were looking at.

I came to realize that they were recording the crash site of the helicopter Kobe Bryant was in."
