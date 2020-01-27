Helicopters Hover Over Kobe Bryant Crash Scene
Occurred on January 26, 2020 / Calabasas, California, USA Info from Licensor: "I was doing a long-distance run preparing for the 2020 LA Marathon.
While on my run I noticed a couple of helicopters.
A few minutes following, I received a telephone call from my girlfriend and she while crying expressed that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash.
I was shocked hearing that and currently being in Calabasas.
I stopped my run to seek out what the helicopters were looking at.
I came to realize that they were recording the crash site of the helicopter Kobe Bryant was in."