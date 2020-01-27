Kylie Jenner used helicopter involved in Kobe Bryant's death

Kylie Jenner has revealed she often used the helicopter basketball legend Kobe Bryant was travelling in when he died on Sunday.

*Kobe and his daughter tragically lost their lives...* Kylie Jenner has revealed a seriously...

Kylie Jenner had flown in the very helicopter that crashed carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna,...

🐾Ɔɥǝsʇǝɹ Dɹɐʍǝɹs🐾 @TMZ Good going, TMZ. You find creative ways to talk about a Kardashian/Jenner, even when it has NOTHING to do w/he… https://t.co/OGxUcWUIv0 2 hours ago

Sam/bobbyHolmes RT @etnow : "That was the helicopter I would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara.” https://t.co/E884arubxl 2 hours ago

Elmalia Putri Nasty RT @iHeartRadio : Kylie Jenner revealed that she used to fly on the same aircraft and even knew the pilot who was among the victims of the t… 57 minutes ago

Thea. N there goes kylie jenner seeking attention once again saying how she used the same helicopter Kobe Bryant died in,… https://t.co/pyZRqjiVRp 39 minutes ago