Prince William and Kate Have Told Their Children About the Holocaust

While at an event to remember the Holocaust, the Duchess of Cambridge told a survivor that they had explained the event to their children.



Recent related videos from verified sources Kate admits she would have welcomed extra support after having Prince George The Duchess of Cambridge has admitted she would have welcomed extra support after giving birth to Prince George while she lived in rural North Wales. Kate was speaking at an integrated children's.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published 6 days ago UK's Duchess Kate begins 24-hour tour for childhood survey Britain's duchess Kate, the wife of Prince William, began a 24-hour tour on Tuesday to launch a survey of people's views on bringing up children, as the royals carry on with official.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:20Published 6 days ago