Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince William and Kate Have Told Their Children About the Holocaust

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Prince William and Kate Have Told Their Children About the Holocaust

Prince William and Kate Have Told Their Children About the Holocaust

While at an event to remember the Holocaust, the Duchess of Cambridge told a survivor that they had explained the event to their children.

Veuer’s Keri Lumm has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate admits she would have welcomed extra support after having Prince George [Video]Kate admits she would have welcomed extra support after having Prince George

The Duchess of Cambridge has admitted she would have welcomed extra support after giving birth to Prince George while she lived in rural North Wales. Kate was speaking at an integrated children's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

UK's Duchess Kate begins 24-hour tour for childhood survey [Video]UK's Duchess Kate begins 24-hour tour for childhood survey

Britain&apos;s duchess Kate, the wife of Prince William, began a 24-hour tour on Tuesday to launch a survey of people&apos;s views on bringing up children, as the royals carry on with official..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.