Crunching the numbers for a trip to Miami

SEEING OUR CREWSDOWN IN THE MAGIC CITYCOULD HAVE YOU LOOKINGUP A FLIGHT FOR A TRIP OFYOUR OWN.CONSUMER INVESTIGATORCAT REID CRUNCHED THENUMBERS- TO FIND OUTJUST HOW MUCH IT WOULDCOST TO GO LAST MINUTETO MIAMI.THE BIG GAME IS FIVEDAYS AWAYAND MAYBE THAT HAS YOUTHINKING YOU'RE GOINGTO MIAMI.OF COURSE IT WILL COSTYOU-YOU'LL NEED TO BUY AHAWAIIAN SHIRT, SOMESHADESAND OH YEAH- HOW ABOUTTHOSE SUPER BOWLTICKETS?AS OF MONDAYAFTERNOON,TICKETMASTER SHOWEDSEATS IN THENOSEBLEEDS STARTINGAROUND 4,900 DOLLARS.SINGLE TICKETS ONSEATGEEK START AT 4,940WE FOUND THE LOWESTPRICE ON STUBHUB-ABOUT 4,200 FOR A SINGLETICKETNat of planeNOW LETS ADD IN AIRFAREWE SEARCHED FLIGHTSLEAVING SATURDAY ANDRETURNING MONDAYTHE CHEAPEST AIRFARE-$418BUT LESS THAN IDEALTIMESLANDING AROUNDMIDNIGHT IN MIAMI- ANDRETURNING TO KC ON ARED EYEWHILE YOU'RE IN MIAMI-YOU'LL GET THE BESTDEAL ON LODGINGTHROUGH AIRBNBALTHOUGH THE SITE SAYS78 PERCENT OF ITSPLACES ARE ALREADYBOOKEDTHE AVERAGE NIGHTLYPRICE IS 799 BUCKSBUT THE PRICES VARY ALOT-LIKE 22 BUCKS A NIGHTFOR A SPOT FIVE MINUTESFROM THE AIRPORT.YOU GET THE BOTTOMBUNK IN A SHARED ROOMIT'S RIGHT NEXT TO THEQUEEN BED A COUPLESTRANGERS COULD BESLEEPING INAND YOU'LL SHARE ABATHROOMHEADS UP- REVIEWERDAWN SAYS THERE AREROACHES IN THE HOUSEAND A SORT OF SKETCHYGUY LIVING ON THE FUTON.PERHAPS YOU'D BE MORECOMFORTABLE IN THISPRIVATE ROOM WITH ITSOWN BATHROOMIT'S WITHIN WALKINGDISTANCE OF THE STADIUM80 DOLLARS PER NIGHT-FOR A TOTAL OF 202Cat Reid- So let's do the math.

Onceyou add in game tickets,airfare and housing, you'relooking at a minimum cost ofabout $5 thousandBut seeing the Chiefs win aSuper Bowl?

Well, that'spriceless.

