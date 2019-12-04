This is What the Royals Buy When They Go Grocery Shopping 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:08s - Published This is What the Royals Buy When They Go Grocery Shopping The members of the royal family have tons of staff to run their errands, but there have been a few special occasions in which royals have been spotted doing their own grocery shopping. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Gifts For Your Royally Obsessed Friends That Will Make Them Bow Down What do you give to someone who loves the British Royal Family? Buzz60’s TC Newman has shopping tips for your Royally Obsessed friends. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:11Published on December 4, 2019