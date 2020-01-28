Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Takeaway.com > Just Eat tips earnings, partners McDonald's UK

Just Eat tips earnings, partners McDonald's UK

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Just Eat tips earnings, partners McDonald's UK

Just Eat tips earnings, partners McDonald's UK

Just Eat - the food delivery platform currently being bought by Takeaway.com - is tipping last year's earnings to be at the top of its guidance range, and has announced a partnership with McDonald's.

David Pollard reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Just Eat tips earnings, partners McDonald's UK

Just Eat dished up some not unsavoury numbers on Tuesday.

Core earnings, it said, are expected to come in around 200 million pounds - around 263 million dollars - for 2019.

That's towards the top of its guidance range - despite orders growth in its biggest UK market slowing to around half of the previous year's 17 per cent.

Potentially even tastier for investors: the British food delivery firm says its partnering up with McDonald's in Britain and Ireland.

It'll become the group's second delivery provider after Uber Eats.

Just Eat has been on the acquisition menu itself, of course.

Netherlands-based Takeaway.com beat rival Prosus to clinch a 6.2 billion pound all-share purchase that will create one of the world's largest meal delivery companies.

UK competition regulators were due to probe the deal - Takeaway said that'll only delay its completion until the end of this week.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK Food Delivery Platform Partners With McDonald's [Video]UK Food Delivery Platform Partners With McDonald's

The UK food delivery platform Just Eat announced its partnership with McDonald's, similar to the deal between the fast-food chain and Deliveroo.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:11Published

Just Eat tips earnings, partners McDonald's UK [Video]Just Eat tips earnings, partners McDonald's UK

Just Eat - the food delivery platform currently being bought by Takeaway.com - is tipping last year&apos;s earnings to be at the top of its guidance range, and has announced a partnership with..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.