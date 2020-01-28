Just Eat tips earnings, partners McDonald's UK

Just Eat dished up some not unsavoury numbers on Tuesday.

Core earnings, it said, are expected to come in around 200 million pounds - around 263 million dollars - for 2019.

That's towards the top of its guidance range - despite orders growth in its biggest UK market slowing to around half of the previous year's 17 per cent.

Potentially even tastier for investors: the British food delivery firm says its partnering up with McDonald's in Britain and Ireland.

It'll become the group's second delivery provider after Uber Eats.

Just Eat has been on the acquisition menu itself, of course.

Netherlands-based Takeaway.com beat rival Prosus to clinch a 6.2 billion pound all-share purchase that will create one of the world's largest meal delivery companies.

UK competition regulators were due to probe the deal - Takeaway said that'll only delay its completion until the end of this week.