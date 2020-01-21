Wall Street To Recover After Rough Monday

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were on track to recover on Tuesday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst day in nearly four months in the previous session on fears that a coronavirus outbreak could hit global economic growth.

Markets across the world stabilized as the head of the World Health Organisation said he was confident in China’s ability to contain the virus outbreak that has killed 106 people, prompted businesses to close operations and curbed travel.