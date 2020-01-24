Global  

Robert Downey Jr feels we need to protect animals 'now more than ever'.

The 54 year old actor stars as Dr. John Dolittle in the new 'Universal' film 'Dolittle' and he believes -like his character - that we should do all we can to protect he animals of the world.
