Robert Downey Jr feels we need to protect animals 'now more than ever'. 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:38s - Published Robert Downey Jr feels we need to protect animals 'now more than ever'. The 54 year old actor stars as Dr. John Dolittle in the new 'Universal' film 'Dolittle' and he believes -like his character - that we should do all we can to protect he animals of the world.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Robert Downey Jr. Says He Has Sexually Active Gay Goats: 'It's Perfect' Robert Downey Jr. is building his farm! While making an appearance to promote his film Dolittle on...

Just Jared - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this 오쭈 RT @luvrobertdowney: 📹Robert Downey Jr feels we need to protect animals "now more than ever". https://t.co/LLBtf7pTS3 https://t.co/RrxKYCGo… 4 hours ago