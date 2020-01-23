Global  

New Jersey Health Officials Investigate Possible Case Of Coronavirus

New Jersey Health Officials Investigate Possible Case Of CoronavirusThere are five confirmed cases in the U.S. but none locally. 
Recent related news from verified sources

'Multiple' Maricopa County residents tested for new coronavirus, but only 1 case confirmed

Multiple Maricopa County residents have been tested for a new coronavirus, but just one case has been...
azcentral.com - Published

Co-Diagnostics completes initial work on coronavirus detection test

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX), a molecular diagnostics company, announced Thursday that it has...
Proactive Investors - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

