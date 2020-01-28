Final words for Kobe: Gut-wrenching fan tributes from L.A. now < > Embed Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 03:05s - Published Final words for Kobe: Gut-wrenching fan tributes from L.A. The Lakers’ Staples Center in Los Angeles is filling up with flowers, candles and tributes as heartbroken fans process the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. 0

