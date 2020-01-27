Our Art's Cameras Plus Picture of the Day for January 28!

davrola Cashless tolling project will replace toll plazas. Sensors & cameras will scan E-ZPass tags or take picture of lice… https://t.co/UHhRbiglCy 44 minutes ago

Jason C - I’m just Saying 🤷🏻‍♂️ @tech702mike I will still argue that all those specs are “unnecessary” I will give you that the Note 10 took a re… https://t.co/MAH5nBOUia 1 day ago

Andreas Trier Poulsen "The online "shaming" included the pyjama picture - caught by surveillance cameras - plus the person's name, ID car… https://t.co/eMn3C9RspA 1 day ago

67 RT @freakonometrics: "Government officials in Suzhou released pictures of seven people wearing their nightwear, calling it "uncivilised beh… 2 days ago

𝙰𝚛𝚝𝚑𝚞𝚛 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚒𝚎𝚛 ❄ "Government officials in Suzhou released pictures of seven people wearing their nightwear, calling it "uncivilised… https://t.co/dAawzdBYWK 2 days ago

101.5 TODAY RADIO RT @calgarytransit: #CTRiders it is is also #Flashbackfridays. Who here remembers when these were our selfie cameras. You had no way knowin… 4 days ago

Calgary Transit #CTRiders it is is also #Flashbackfridays. Who here remembers when these were our selfie cameras. You had no way kn… https://t.co/zjFsn8jCwR 4 days ago