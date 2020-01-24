Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century'

Palestinian factions in Gaza City organised mass demonstrations as an expression of their rejection of the US administration’s Middle East peace plan, dubbed "Deal of the Century." The footage, recorded on Tuesday (January 28), shows protesters burning pictures of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



