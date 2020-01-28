'One Of The Craziest Things I’ve Seen': Man Arrested For Smoking Joint During Court Appearance 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:45s - Published 'One Of The Craziest Things I’ve Seen': Man Arrested For Smoking Joint During Court Appearance A Tennessee man appearing in court on a marijuana possession charge was arrested Monday after he started smoking a joint in front of a judge, authorities said. Katie Johnston reports.