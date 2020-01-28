Global  

Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Were Among Founding Donors Of National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Were Among Founding Donors Of National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Were Among Founding Donors Of National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant were founding donors for the 2016 opening of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.

And the NBA legend even donated his jersey after a moving visit to the museum.

Katie Johnston reports.
