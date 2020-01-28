Tributes for Kobe Bryant across the Las Vegas valley now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:39s - Published Tributes for Kobe Bryant across the Las Vegas valley As the investigation into Kobe Bryant's deadly helicopter crash resumes Tuesday morning, his loss continues to hit home for many in the Las Vegas area and tributes have been popping up all around the valley.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tributes for Kobe Bryant across the Las Vegas valley KOBE'S DEADLY HELICOPTER CRASHRESUMES THIS MORNING...HIS LOSS...CONTINUES TO HIT HOME FOR MANYHERE LOCALLY.AND TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN POPPINGUP ALL OVER THE VALLEY.THE HIGH ROLLER WENT PURPLE ANDGOLD IN HONOR OF BRYANT...WHO PLAYED HIS ENTIRE N-B-ACAREER.....WITH "THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS".FREMONT STREET NORMALLY ACHEERFUL PLACE...BUT IT HAD A MORE SOMBER FEELAS THE MONITORS DISPLAYED THEWORDS "R-I-P KOBE"...AND "L-A...OUR HEARTS GO OUT TO YOU."MANY CELEBRITIES TAKING TOTWITTER TO EXPRESS THEIRCONDOLENCES...INCLUDING SEVERAL RAIDERSPLAYERS.THE TEAM POSTING THIS ARTICLETO THEIR WEBSITE SHOWING OFFSOME OF THE TWEETS.MANY IN DISBELIEF.....OTHERS SHOWING OFF VIDEOS ANDPHOTOS OF BRYANT.KOBE'S LEGACY IS MUCH MORE TH







You Might Like



Tweets about this |Music|Weed|Dope Shit| RT @HockeyCentraI: Tributes to the late Kobe Bryant across the NHL tonight. #MambaForever 💜💛 https://t.co/ICBZmosdZh 2 minutes ago alexandria RT @ABC30: Tributes are being seen in a number of places across Los Angeles in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who played with the Lakers… 2 minutes ago Meg RT @SInow: Luka, Breanna Stewart and so many others across basketball paid tribute to Kobe and the other victims of Sunday's crash on their… 33 minutes ago Milimeterblock RT @ComplexSneakers: Sneaker tributes to Kobe Bryant across the NBA tonight 💜 https://t.co/T2661mU4Lh 2 hours ago ASK ME ! RT @wsbtv: Kobe's death is a painful loss being felt across the country. Here in Atlanta, new tributes are going up by the minute: https:… 2 hours ago Amber Twemlow (Twemz)❤️❤️🌈😇 RT @BBCWorld: Tributes have poured in for basketball legend Kobe Bryant after his death shocked people across the world Bryant and his dau… 2 hours ago Joseph R. Willie, II RT @NBCNightlyNews: Athletes, politicians and sports fans around the world paid tributes to basketball legend Kobe Bryant after his death i… 2 hours ago Chuck Curti I am perfectly fine with all the Kobe Bryant tributes, but some of it is starting to come across as gratuitous, jus… https://t.co/k3A97k5cM1 3 hours ago