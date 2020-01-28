Global  

Tributes for Kobe Bryant across the Las Vegas valley

Tributes for Kobe Bryant across the Las Vegas valley

Tributes for Kobe Bryant across the Las Vegas valley

As the investigation into Kobe Bryant's deadly helicopter crash resumes Tuesday morning, his loss continues to hit home for many in the Las Vegas area and tributes have been popping up all around the valley.
Tributes for Kobe Bryant across the Las Vegas valley

KOBE'S DEADLY HELICOPTER CRASHRESUMES THIS MORNING...HIS LOSS...CONTINUES TO HIT HOME FOR MANYHERE LOCALLY.AND TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN POPPINGUP ALL OVER THE VALLEY.THE HIGH ROLLER WENT PURPLE ANDGOLD IN HONOR OF BRYANT...WHO PLAYED HIS ENTIRE N-B-ACAREER.....WITH "THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS".FREMONT STREET NORMALLY ACHEERFUL PLACE...BUT IT HAD A MORE SOMBER FEELAS THE MONITORS DISPLAYED THEWORDS "R-I-P KOBE"...AND "L-A...OUR HEARTS GO OUT TO YOU."MANY CELEBRITIES TAKING TOTWITTER TO EXPRESS THEIRCONDOLENCES...INCLUDING SEVERAL RAIDERSPLAYERS.THE TEAM POSTING THIS ARTICLETO THEIR WEBSITE SHOWING OFFSOME OF THE TWEETS.MANY IN DISBELIEF.....OTHERS SHOWING OFF VIDEOS ANDPHOTOS OF BRYANT.KOBE'S LEGACY IS MUCH MORE TH




