Solskjaer drawing on PSG comeback to upset City

SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 28, 2020) (MUTV - NO ARCHIVE.

NO RESALES.

DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, SAYING: "Well, it looked like it was over at half-time, because I have to say in the second part of that first half they ( Class="kln">Manchester City ) outplayed us for a while and it was hard, but then when we got the goal of course, you're back in it.

We hope for another one, but now we've got to go into the memory bank and think about PSG, because we've done it against good teams before and it gives us some hope.

And the game in December, of course, gives us hope that we can do something there." STORY: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his players to produce a "perfect performance" if they are to overcome Manchester City and progress to the League Cup final.

United trail 3-1 from the first leg of the semi-final at Old Trafford as they prepare to face their local rivals in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (January 29).

Solskjaer conceded they face an uphill battle against the title holders but said his players can draw inspiration from last March's stunning comeback win against Paris St Germain in the Champions League.