Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump To Announce Middle East Peace Plan

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Trump To Announce Middle East Peace Plan

Trump To Announce Middle East Peace Plan

President Trump was set to unveil his plan for Middle East peace on Tuesday, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The president is calling the plan a "suggestion." CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump to unveil his Middle East peace plan amid skepticism

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil his administration's much-anticipated Middle East peace...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comSifyCBS NewsUSATODAY.comBBC NewsCBS 2Eurasia ReviewReuters


Middle East peace plan will push Israel into apartheid - Palestinian envoy

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan effectively gives a green light to Israel to...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •BBC Newseuronews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewbieKyle

kate kyle RT @joegooding: President Trump and Israels PM Benjamin Netanyahu announce a new Middle East Peace Plan, which is in our national security… 45 seconds ago

LIVE_COVERAGE

LIVE COVERAGE RT @IsraelNewsLinks: LIVE: President Trump and PM Netanyahu To Announce Middle East Peace Plan https://t.co/6CnGCd0FTl via https://t.co/4Mi… 1 minute ago

kenwah

Ken RT @ALT_uscis: Allright everyone, calm down. We just heard Trump standing next to BiBi Griftanyahu announce a two state solution for Middle… 3 minutes ago

IAMAMAGAGAL

❌MAGASHADOW❌ Live: Trump, Netanyahu announce Middle East peace plan https://t.co/llIQUkmLSs via @YouTube 3 minutes ago

ThaddeusArjuna

Thaddeus Arjuna https://t.co/h5iyMeZlor The Peace plan, that will not include a Palestinean State. I will be so happy when Netanya… https://t.co/zgFimlDUil 3 minutes ago

NanaOxford

Linda Fields-Oxford RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Watch Live: Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Announce Middle East Peace Plan https://t.co/3oFlSgAzt3 @BreitbartNew… 4 minutes ago

DoremiFasolat20

Doremi Fasolatido Live: Trump, Netanyahu announce Middle East peace plan https://t.co/RcCY6uoJ8d via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

carindavis23

Carin Live: Trump, Netanyahu announce Middle East peace plan https://t.co/sqMRevRaca via @YouTube 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century' [Video]Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century'

Palestinian factions in Gaza City organised mass demonstrations as an expression of their rejection of the US administration’s Middle East peace plan, dubbed "Deal of the Century." The footage,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:30Published

Trump, Netanyahu set to unveil Middle East peace plan amid criticism [Video]Trump, Netanyahu set to unveil Middle East peace plan amid criticism

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.