LeBron James Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Kobe Bryant

LeBron James Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Kobe Bryant On Jan.

27, LeBron James took to Instagram to speak publicly about his friend and mentor, Kobe Bryant, for the first time since his death.

Bryant died on Jan.

26 along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash.

In his tribute post, LeBron said he was “heartbroken and devastated” by the loss of his “big bro.” LeBron James, via Instagram He then wrote about how he had “just heard [Bryant’s] voice” the morning of the crash and didn’t think “in a million years” that it would be their last conversation.

LeBron James, via Instagram LeBron ended his post by promising to “continue [Bryant’s] legacy,” asking him to send “strength from the heavens.” LeBron James, via Instagram
