Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Grammy Ratings Hit 12-Year Low

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Grammy Ratings Hit 12-Year Low

Grammy Ratings Hit 12-Year Low

Grammy Ratings Hit 12-Year Low Figures show that the 62nd Grammy Awards were down five percent in viewers compared to 2019.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' Sunday's show was watched by 18.7 million.

Not since 2008 has there been a smaller audience for music's biggest award show.

It is also a drop from the 2019 Grammys, which took in just under 20 million viewers.

The 2020 Grammys also saw a fall in the all-important 18-49 age demographic.

The show received a record-low 5.43 this year.

2019 scored a higher 5.6 for those 18-49.

This year's Grammys still slightly topped ratings for the 2020 Golden Globes, which landed 18.33 million viewers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

TV Ratings: Grammys Fall a Little, Reach 12-Year Low in Viewers

As they usually do, the Grammy Awards ruled Sunday's ratings — although they were down a little...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EWKingCo

Gene King #2020Grammys tv ratings drop to new record low with 6% smaller audience than last year & 53% smaller audience than… https://t.co/MiPk7kZmnG 12 minutes ago

Prosperous365

Sup RT @GlobalGrind: Grammy Ratings Hit 12-Year Low Figures show that the 62nd Grammy Awards were down five percent in viewers compared to 201… 16 minutes ago

lunatiaraa

Jader Meza 💍 RT @popcrayye: Is this some fking joke.....HOW TF DID ARIANA NOT WIN A SINGLE GRAMMY Grammys r rigged...Why did they use her for ratings...… 19 minutes ago

Richard37085162

Richard Burton RT @feingold32: The Grammy's rating hit an all time low, just wait until Womens Soccer ratings come in this year...When will these people,… 23 minutes ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Grammy Ratings Hit 12-Year Low Figures show that the 62nd Grammy Awards were down five percent in viewers compared… https://t.co/Nou8eyXRw5 24 minutes ago

JuliaA63352161

Julia A RT @nytimes: Viewership for the Grammy Awards hit a 12-year low on Sunday night, drawing an audience of 18.7 million who watched it live on… 30 minutes ago

MePoliticsUS

MePoli TicsUS Another #Grammy joke and why Grammy Awards Hit 12-Year Low in TV Viewers. https://t.co/rkU8oFvEUn https://t.co/jfDA9OxYep 44 minutes ago

americanshadow

Shadow banned Grammy ratings are so badddd that next year attendees are planning to bring their own portable TV's to the Grammy's… https://t.co/JuRSB31IXa 52 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Academy Awards to Go Without a Host for Second Straight Year [Video]2020 Academy Awards to Go Without a Host for Second Straight Year

The award show went without a host in 2019 and decided to stick with the idea after ratings skyrocketed from an all-time low the previous year.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.