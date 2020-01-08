Grammy Ratings Hit 12-Year Low

Figures show that the 62nd Grammy Awards were down five percent in viewers compared to 2019.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' Sunday's show was watched by 18.7 million.

Not since 2008 has there been a smaller audience for music's biggest award show.

It is also a drop from the 2019 Grammys, which took in just under 20 million viewers.

The 2020 Grammys also saw a fall in the all-important 18-49 age demographic.

The show received a record-low 5.43 this year.

2019 scored a higher 5.6 for those 18-49.

This year's Grammys still slightly topped ratings for the 2020 Golden Globes, which landed 18.33 million viewers.