Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UNICEF > UNICEF: Sahel children are victims of increasing violence

UNICEF: Sahel children are victims of increasing violence

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
UNICEF: Sahel children are victims of increasing violence

UNICEF: Sahel children are victims of increasing violence

Africa's Sahel region is facing staggering levels of violence - and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund is warning nearly five million children will need aid there this year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

West Africa: Children Suffer as Violence Surges in Sahel - UNICEF

[VOA] UNICEF says nearly five million children are the main victims of surging violence in Africa's...
allAfrica.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


UN says children are increasingly victims of brutal Sahel violence

Hundreds of children in the Sahel were killed, maimed or forcibly separated from their parents last...
France 24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page UNICEF: Sahel children are victims of increasing violence: https://t.co/93O2COAJCp #UnitedNations 2 days ago

edisonpaviles1

Edison Perter (el leon blanco) RT @DailySabah: Violence in Africa's Sahel region has devastating impact on children, UNICEF warns https://t.co/56nAjG0xI6 3 days ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH Violence in Africa's Sahel region has devastating impact on children, UNICEF warns https://t.co/56nAjG0xI6 3 days ago

trevorw1953

Trevor Warner In Mali alone, 277 children were killed or maimed during the first nine months of 2019, the UN children's agency UN… https://t.co/2YLhlCpE81 3 days ago

sandrabisin

Sandra Bisin Children of the Central Sahel, first victims of violence according to UNICEF’s West and Central Africa Regional Dir… https://t.co/zOsdMVTRE1 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.