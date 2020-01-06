Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested; Amit Shah slams his controversial speech

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested; Amit Shah slams his controversial speech

JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested; Amit Shah slams his controversial speech

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam was arrested by a team of Delhi Police from his village in Bihar’s Jehanabad.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Inflammatory speech': JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Sunday booked Imam, the co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protests,...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaganNKaushik

JN Kaushik RT @ANI: JNU Student Sharjeel Imam has been arrested from Jahanabad,Bihar by Delhi Police. Imam had been booked for sedition by Police. Mor… 26 seconds ago

sadityasiwal

Saditya Kumar RT @amritabhinder: @ArvindKejriwal “Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar” via @TOIIndiaNews https://t.co/GFw5Jt77MN 2 minutes ago

sanjibc74542118

sanjib chakraborty RT @HuffPostIndia: Delhi police arrests Sharjeel Imam, JNU student accused of 'sedition' https://t.co/P1kiGIEd5C 2 minutes ago

gautamajayk

Ajay Kumar🇮🇳 RT @PawanDurani: Cops raided Delhi, Patna and Mumbai, found Sharjeel Imam in his Bihar village - india news - Hindustan Times https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago

saraf_pankaj

Pankaj Saraf RT @firstpost: While #DelhiPolice stated that #SharjeelImam was arrested in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Bihar Police, the JNU… 11 minutes ago

Aditya43725168

Aditya RT @isaifpatel: The Supreme Court today released convicts of the Gujarat 2002 massacre who burned alive Muslims and arrested Sharjeel Imam,… 13 minutes ago

Yogi_sanju

#ChangeIsNear RT @DrJwalaG: Sharjeel Imam, JNU student booked for sedition, arrested from Jehanabad in Bihar Delhi police was quick to arrest him but why… 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks | OneIndia News [Video]Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks | OneIndia News

EC announces Delhi Assembly Election dates, Amit Shah calls Mohalla clinics a sham, Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Smriti Irani syas campuses shouldn't be turned into..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.