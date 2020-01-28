'Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the facts': Schumer 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:30s - Published 'Hunter Biden has nothing to do with the facts': Schumer U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday blasted the GOP on a proposal that is reportedly being floated by a moderate Republican to trade witnesses, which would include President Trump's former adviser John Bolton and Joe Biden's son Hunter. 0

