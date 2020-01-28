Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan

Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to him proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an effort to achieve a peace breakthrough in their decades of conflict with Israel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | WATCH: 'Today Israel has taken a giant step towards peace': Trump unveils US-Israeli peace plan amid Palestinian rejections

US President Donald Trump has unveiled the long-delayed US-Israeli plan amid repeated rejections by...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu [Video]Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan [Video]Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to him proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.