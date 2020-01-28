Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to him proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an effort to achieve a peace breakthrough in their decades of conflict with Israel.

