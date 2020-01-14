Global  

Robert De Niro Talks 'The Irishman' Oscar Nomination

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Robert De Niro Talks 'The Irishman' Oscar Nomination

Robert De Niro Talks 'The Irishman' Oscar Nomination

Robert De Niro says earning an Oscar nomination for "The Irishman" along with nods for Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and director Martin Scorsese, is "icing on the cake." A two-time Oscar winner, De Niro reflects on missing the Oscars the year he won for "The Godfather Part II" because he was filming "1900" in Italy.
