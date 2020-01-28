Global  

Trump's motive is 'difficult to prove' - Philbin

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer Patrick Philbin on Tuesday argued that the House managers failed to prove motive in their abuse of power claim.
President Donald Trump's lawyers on Tuesday launched their final day of arguments in his impeachment trial.

Trump's lawyer Patrick Philbin said in the president's defense, "How do we tell under the House manager's standard what an illicit motive is?

When there is an illicit motive?

How are we supposed to get the proof of what's inside the president's head?"




